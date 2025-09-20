Skip to Main content
Winston Pies
0
Order Now
4220 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Suite 112, Studio City, CA
11678 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA
4625 Admiralty Way #105, Marina del Rey, CA
Order Now
Home
/
FS Babka Chocolate Swirl
FS Babka Chocolate Swirl
$0
Ice Cream Level
Please select up to 1
Select...
Whipped Cream Level
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Inspired by our favorite chocolate swirl bread. It has a vanilla crust, a vanilla custard with chocolate swirls. 11" deep dish.
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
11678 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
Open now
•
Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
View menu
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
4625 Admiralty Way #105, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
4220 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Suite 112, Studio City, CA 91604
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement