Winston Pies
5" Carolina Classic Cherry
Dark, sweet cherries. Not bright red tart cherries. Some people don’t like cherry pie but this is unlike any you have had. It does have almond extract.
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
11678 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
4625 Admiralty Way #105, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
4220 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Suite 112, Studio City, CA 91604
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 10AM
All hours
View menu
