- Retail Bag - Small bag for multiple small items.
Small bag for multiple small items.$0.10
- Large Bag - Holds up to 3 large pies or 12 minis.
Holds up to 3 large pies or 12 minis.$0.75
- No Bag - Reduce waste. Make sure to select a bag if you would like one.
Help us reduce waste. Make sure to select a bag if you would like one.
Full Size Pie
- FS Harvest Apple
A classic. Fresh cut apples, a little cinnamon and very little sugar. You can’t go wrong. It has no preservatives and is our lowest sugar pie. Eat within 1-2 days.$59.00
- FS Carolina Classic Cherry
Dark, sweet cherries. Not bright red tart cherries. Some people don’t like cherry pie but this is unlike any you have had. It does have almond extract. Whipped cream not include.$59.00
- FS Classic Southern Pecan
Classic Pecan Pie. Lots of pecans in each bite. It is one of our sweetest pies. Comes in a GF crust always (easier to eat we found)$59.00
- FS Chocolate Cowgirl
Salted oat crust. Handmade caramel drizzled in a gooey rich dark chocolate filling. Think Lindt Ball not brownie. It is a top selling and if you are a chocoholic - a MUST$59.00
- FS Key West Lime
This one is for the Key Lime lovers. Hand-squeezed limes and homemade graham cracker crust. This one is tart and creamy -it will get you in the back of your cheeks.$59.00
- FS Milky Way Pie
New flavor! Inspired by the classic candy bar. This new pie includes a handmade milk chocolate cookie crust, soft chocolate cream filling topped with a layer of salted handmade chewy caramel and finished with a smooth chocolate layer.$59.00
- FS Summer Berry Crumble GFV
Our newest pie! Packed with strawberries and blueberries in a GFV crust with a GFV oat crumble topping.$59.00
- FS Peach Blackberry Raspberry
A summer seasonal pie made with our all-butter crust, peaches, blackberries and raspberries for a little tart tang. We call it “PBR” and it is a top summer seller.$59.00
- FS Banana Cream Dulce de Leche
Nilla wafer crust, fresh handmade vanilla pastry cream, bananas, handmade caramel drizzle and fresh whipped cream. This pie is meant to be enjoyed same-day.$59.00
Mini Pie
- 5" Harvest Apple
A classic. Fresh cut apples, a little cinnamon and very little sugar. You can’t go wrong. It has no preservatives and is our lowest sugar pie. Eat within 1-2 days.$12.00
- 5" Carolina Classic Cherry
Dark, sweet cherries. Not bright red tart cherries. Some people don’t like cherry pie but this is unlike any you have had. It does have almond extract.$12.00
- 5" Chocolate Cowgirl
Salted oat crust. Handmade caramel drizzled in a gooey rich dark chocolate filling. Think Lindt Ball not brownie. It is a top selling and if you are a chocoholic - a MUST$12.00
- 5" Key West Lime
This one is for the Key Lime lovers. Hand-squeezed limes and homemade graham cracker crust. This one is tart and creamy -it will get you in the back of your cheeks.$12.00
- 5" Summer Berry Crumble GFV
Our newest pie! Packed with strawberries and blueberries in a GFV crust with a GFV oat crumble topping. Please note we are not a GF-certified bakery. Contains soy.$12.00
Slice
- Slice Harvest Apple
A classic. Fresh cut apples, a little cinnamon and very little sugar. You can’t go wrong. It has no preservatives and is our lowest sugar pie. Eat within 1-2 days.$8.50
- Slice Carolina Classic Cherry
Dark, sweet cherries. Not bright red tart cherries. Some people don’t like cherry pie but this is unlike any you have had. It does have almond extract. Whip not included.$8.50
- Slice Classic Southern Pecan
Classic Pecan Pie. Lots of pecans in each bite. It is one of our sweetest pies. Comes in a GF crust always (easier to eat we found)$8.50
- Slice Chocolate Cowgirl
Salted oat crust. Handmade caramel drizzled in a gooey rich dark chocolate filling. Think Lindt Ball not brownie. It is a top selling and if you are a chocoholic - a MUST$8.50
- Slice Key West Lime
This one is for the Key Lime lovers. Hand-squeezed limes and homemade graham cracker crust. This one is tart and creamy -it will get you in the back of your cheeks. Whip not included$8.50
- Slice Milky Way Pie
New flavor! Inspired by the classic candy bar. This new pie includes a handmade milk chocolate cookie crust, soft chocolate cream filling topped with a layer of salted handmade chewy caramel and finished with a smooth chocolate layer.$8.50
- Slice Peach Blackberry Raspberry
A summer seasonal pie made with our all-butter crust, peaches, blackberries and raspberries for a little tart tang. We call it “PBR” and it is a top summer seller.$8.50
- Slice Banana Cream Dulce de Leche
We feature a spin on banana cream pie multiple times a year and always for Father’s Day.$8.50
- Slice Summer Berry Crumble GFV
Our newest pie! Packed with strawberries and blueberries in a GFV crust with a GFV oat crumble topping. Please note we are not a GF-certified bakery. Contains soy.$8.50
PieBites
Coffee
Extras
Merchandise
- Winston Blend Coffee Beans - 1LB
Caffe Luxxe x Winston Pies Blend Coffee Beans (1#)$15.00
- Pie Server$5.00
- 20 oz Coffee Tumbler
Free coffee drink with purchase! 50% coffee drinks when used for future coffee drink purchases! Stainless Steel Outer And Plastic Inner Liner | Snap-On, Spill-Resistant Thumb-Slide Lid | Double Wall Construction For Insulation Of Hot Or Cold Liquids$15.00
- Grey Winston Flex Cap
Dark grey with the Winston W. Fabric: 79/18/3 Polyester/rayon/spandex 6-panel construction Mid-profile fit Structured crown Permacurv® visor Matching-colored undervisor Cool & dry performance fabric Flexfit® sweatband$20.00