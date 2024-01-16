Winston Pies Brentwood
Bag
Full Size Pie
Mini Pie
- 5" Harvest Apple$12.00
- 5" Carolina Classic Cherry$12.00
- 5" Chocolate Cowgirl$12.00
- 5" Key West Lime$12.00
- 5" Summer Berry Crumble GFV$12.00
5" Harvest Apple
A classic. Fresh cut apples, a little cinnamon and very little sugar. You can’t go wrong. It has no preservatives and is our lowest sugar pie. Eat within 1-2 days.
Whipped Cream Level
Required*
Ice Cream Level
Required*
Slice
PieBites
Coffee
Beverage
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM
Weho
(323) 925-4743
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM