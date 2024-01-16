Winston Pies Brentwood
Bag
Full Size Pie
Mini Pie
Slice
PieBites
Coffee
Beverage
FS Strawberry Shortcake
Inspired by the childhood favorite frozen dessert bar, this new pie is perfect for the 4th of July! Fluffy strawberry filling topped with housemade strawberry shortcake crumble.
Whipped Cream Level
Required*
Ice Cream Level
Required*
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10AM
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM
Weho
(323) 925-4743
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10AM