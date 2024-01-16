Winston Pies Brentwood
Bag
- Retail Bag - Small bag for multiple small items.$0.10
- Large Bag - Holds up to 3 large pies or 12 minis.$0.75
- No Bag - Reduce waste. Make sure to select a bag if you would like one.
Retail Bag - Small bag for multiple small items.
Small bag for multiple small items.
Full Size Pie
Mini Pie
Slice
PieBites
Coffee
Beverage
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10AM
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM
Weho
(323) 925-4743
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10AM