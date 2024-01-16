Winston Pies Studio City
Bag
Full Size Pie
- FS Harvest Apple$59.00
- FS Carolina Classic Cherry$59.00
- FS Classic Southern Pecan$59.00
- FS Chocolate Cowgirl$59.00
- FS Key West Lime$59.00
- FS Milky Way Pie$59.00OUT OF STOCK
- FS Summer Berry Crumble GFV$59.00
- FS Peach Blackberry Raspberry$59.00OUT OF STOCK
FS Carolina Classic Cherry
Dark, sweet cherries. Not bright red tart cherries. Some people don’t like cherry pie but this is unlike any you have had. It does have almond extract. Whipped cream not include.
Whipped Cream Level
Required*
Ice Cream Level
Required*
Mini Pie
Slice
PieBites
Coffee
Beverage
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM
Weho
(323) 925-4743
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM