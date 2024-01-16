Classic Pecan Pie. Lots of pecans in each bite. It is one of our sweetest pies. Comes in a GF crust always (easier to eat we found). 11" deep dish.

Ice Cream Level Please select up to 1 Add Ice Cream + $3.50 Add Vanilla Pint + $11.00 None Whipped Cream Level Please select up to 1 Add Whipped Cream + $1.00 None