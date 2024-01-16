Winston Pies Weho
Bag
Full Size Pie
- FS Harvest Apple$59.00
- FS Carolina Classic Cherry$59.00OUT OF STOCK
- FS Classic Southern Pecan$59.00
- FS Chocolate Cowgirl$59.00
- FS Key West Lime$59.00OUT OF STOCK
- FS Milky Way Pie$59.00
- FS Summer Berry Crumble GFV$59.00
- FS Peach Blackberry Raspberry$59.00OUT OF STOCK
- FS Banana Cream Dulce de Leche$59.00OUT OF STOCK
FS Banana Cream Dulce de Leche
Nilla wafer crust, fresh handmade vanilla pastry cream, bananas, handmade caramel drizzle and fresh whipped cream. This pie is meant to be enjoyed same-day.
Whipped Cream Level
Required*
Ice Cream Level
Required*
Mini Pie
Slice
- Slice Harvest Apple$8.50
- Slice Carolina Classic Cherry$8.50
- Slice Classic Southern Pecan$8.50
- Slice Chocolate Cowgirl$8.50
- Slice Key West Lime$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Slice Milky Way Pie$8.50
- Slice Peach Blackberry Raspberry$8.50
- Slice Banana Cream Dulce de Leche$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Slice Summer Berry Crumble GFV$8.50
Coffee
Beverage
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10AM
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM
Weho
(323) 925-4743
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10AM