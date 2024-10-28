Winston Pies Weho
Bag
Pie + Coffee Specialty Drinks
Full Size Pie
Mini Pie
Slices
Coffee
Tea
Merchandise
Ice Cream
Southern Pecan Pie Latte
In honor of our best selling slice flavor in 2024! This latte will win you over with its Southern charm. pair with a slice!
Milk Options
Required*
Please select 1
Iced or Hot
Required*
Please select 1
Espresso Reg/Decaf
Please select up to 1
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Weho
(323) 925-4743
Open now • Closes at 11:59PM