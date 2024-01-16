Winston Pies Studio City
Bag
Pie + Coffee Specialty Drinks
Full Size Pie
Mini Pie
Slices
Coffee
Beverage
Merchandise
Ice Cream
Macchiato
A shot of espresso with a dollop of milk foam. Macchiato means “mark” as in the espresso is marked with a dab of milk foam.
Milk Options
Required*
Please select 1
Espresso Reg/Decaf
Please select up to 1
Espresso Drink Add Ons
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM
Weho
(323) 925-4743
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM