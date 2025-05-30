Winston Pies Studio City
4220 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Suite 112, Studio City, CA
Bag
Pie + Coffee Specialty Drinks
Full Size Pie
Mini Pie
Slices
Coffee
Tea
Beverage
Merchandise
Ice Cream
Mocha Latte (12 oz)
Steamed milk, espresso, and chocolate. It can be described as a café latte with chocolate or a hot cocoa with espresso.
Milk Options
Required*
Espresso Shot
Syrups
Whipped Cream Level
Please select up to 1
Winston Pies Locations and Hours
Brentwood
(310) 207-5743
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM
Marina Del Rey
(310) 974-4743
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM
Studio City
(818) 850-4743
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM
Weho
(323) 925-4743
Open now • Closes at 11:59PM